Brideau returns as interim CAO at BLC

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County welcomes back a former CAO to serve as interim CAO.

Roy Brideau was appointed interim CAO by council at a special meeting Sept. 26, says a news release dated Sept. 27.

Brideau starts Oct. 6 to fill the vacancy created by CAO Jordan Panasiuk, who completes his service with the county on Oct. 14.

Panasiuk submitted his letter of resignation Aug. 17 after he accepted a CAO position with the Town of Hinton starting Oct. 17.

Brideau served as CAO for Big Lakes from November 2016 to January 2019 and brings more than 40 years experience in municipal government administration.

Brideau will serve as interim CAO until a new CAO is hired and begins work.

Council has already started the process to hire a new CAO.