Broadband, pipelines top issues, Davidson hears

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A senatorial candidate is making the rounds across Alberta hearing concerns and asking for support.

Pam Davidson, one of 13 candidates seeking three positions, spoke with Northern Sunrise County council via Zoom at its meeting Sept. 14.

Davidson, who lives on a farm between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer, says the biggest issue for her is broadband service in rural areas. She then asked council what their priorities were.

Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba agreed on the broadband issue, then added pipelines to the east. The problem is, she said, the Senate does not listen.

“Why not build a pipeline?” she asked, adding Canada should not be dependent on Saudi oil.

“As Canadians, we should support our country. Alienation is at its peak.”

As an Albertan, Davidson agreed.

“I get it. I will be a strong advocate.”

Three Creeks/Wesley Creek Councillor Corinna Williams had another issue dear to her heart.

“Rural crime, this is something the Senate should advocate for,” she said.

Next on the list was a Northern Utility Corridor from Fort McMurray to Peerless Lake. Kolebaba told Davidson a 500-metre corridor has been secured in preparation for the project.

If elected, Davidson promised to talk to council at least once a year. She has received the endorsement of the Conservative Party of Canada in her bid to become Senator.

Davidson was the only candidate to approach council and granted the right.

Other candidates for Senator include Erika Barootes, Richard Bonnet, Randy Hogle, Doug A. Horner, Duncan Kinney, Kelly Lorencz, Mykhailo Martyniouk, Ann McCormack, Jeff Nielsen, Karina Pillay, Chad Jett Thunders Saunders, Sunil Sookram and Nadine R. Wellwood.

The vote occurs during municipal elections Oct. 18.