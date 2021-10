Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors lost 53-6 to the Grande Prairie Broncos at home Sept. 25 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.

No details of Peace River scoring and comments from coach Josh Scott were available by press deadline.

After hosting the Grande Prairie Raiders at home Oct. 2, the Prospectors visit the High Prairie Outlaws on Oct. 6.

Following that, the Prospectors host the Wembley Bulldogs on Oct. 16 to close out the regular season.