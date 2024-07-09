Bruder awarded BLC’s Return-of-Service bursary

Kirsten Bruder, centre, receives the 2024 Big Lakes County Return-of-Service Bursary of $3,000. Big Lakes deputy reeve Lane Monteith, left, and Reeve Tyler Airth, right, presented the bursary at council’s regular meeting June 26.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Kirsten Bruder has received the 2024 Big Lakes County Return-of-Service Bursary of $3,000.

She accepted the bursary June 26 at the Big Lakes council regular meeting.

A long-time active resident of the county and avid horse enthusiast, she plans a career in animal science, says a Big Lakes news release.

“I am looking forward to pursue my passion of animal biology at Northwestern Polytechnic in Fairview in the animal health technology program.” says Bruder, a 2023 graduate of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.

Her love for horses has reaped other rewards. She was crowned the 2022 High Prairie Elks Rodeo Queen.

“I spent a year travelling to rodeos to represent to represent my hometown,” Bruder says.

The Return-of-Service Bursary is awarded annually to deserving student who has shown a strong dedication to return to Big Lakes to contribute their skills and knowledge of the local community.