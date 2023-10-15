Bucked by Broncos

Richard Froese
South Peace News
The High Prairie Outlaws were bucked by the Grande Prairie Broncos 55-12 at home Sept. 30 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.
Rylan Roberts and Trenton Waite-Radstaak scored a touchdown for the Outlaws in their final home game of the season.
Head coach Tyler Bell says the Outlaws played their best as they faced a tough team.
“The Outlaws competed against a strong team and gave it their all,” Bell says.
He says the Outlaws went back to practice the following week to improve their skills to play their next game Oct. 7 when they visit the Sexsmith Shamrocks.
After that game, the Outlaws visit the Grande Prairie Raiders on Oct. 21 to close out the regular season.