Bucked by Broncos

High Prairie Outlaw player Trenton Waite-Radstaak (No. 55), left, behind, carries the ball against the Grande Prairie Broncos at home Sept. 30 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action. His teammate Konnor Krystal (No. 14) gets in on the action.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws were bucked by the Grande Prairie Broncos 55-12 at home Sept. 30 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.

Rylan Roberts and Trenton Waite-Radstaak scored a touchdown for the Outlaws in their final home game of the season.

Head coach Tyler Bell says the Outlaws played their best as they faced a tough team.

“The Outlaws competed against a strong team and gave it their all,” Bell says.

He says the Outlaws went back to practice the following week to improve their skills to play their next game Oct. 7 when they visit the Sexsmith Shamrocks.

After that game, the Outlaws visit the Grande Prairie Raiders on Oct. 21 to close out the regular season.