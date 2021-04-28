Budget fails Albertans, says MP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Once again, the ruling federal Liberal government has failed Albertans, says Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen.



“I am alarmed by the absurd spending the Liberals are proposing,” says Viersen in an April 20 news release.



“[Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau has launched a $100 billion ideological slush fund that is focused on the Liberal campaign platform instead of creating jobs.”



He cites examples:

$55 million for gun control;

A new $15 federal minimum wage;

billions for another doomed attempt to nationalize childcare;

billions for a green reset.

“In total, Liberals will push Canada’s debt past $1.2 trillion this year and the federal debt will hit 51.2 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 with no end in sight,” charges Viersen.



“The Prime Minister wants to test an out-of-control debt plan without focusing on job creation, one that abandons the natural resource sector entirely, and provides no fiscal anchor,” says Viersen.



“This Ottawa-knows-best approach will continue to lead to ballooning housing costs, higher taxes, growing risk of inflation, and will leave millions of Albertans behind.”



However, there was some good news.



“That is the cancellation of the carbon tax for farm fuels. Conservatives have been calling for this change for years.”