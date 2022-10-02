Bulldogs take bite out of Outlaws

High Prairie Outlaw players chase the Wembley Bulldog quarterback in Peace Country Bantam Football League action Sept. 17. Outlaws in the play include, left-right, Tyrus Bone (No. 45), and Rylan Roberts (No. 18).

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws were still looking to score their first points of the season after their opening two games in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

High Prairie was shut out 36-0 by the Wembley Bulldogs in their home opener Sept. 17.

The Bulldogs led 8-0 after the first quarter and added four touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 36-0 at halftime.

Head coach Tom Duchesneau says the Outlaws played hard even though the team was blanked on the scoreboard.

“We played very well and pushed the Bulldogs back into their zone on a number of drives,” he says.

“We were within 15 yards of scoring touchdowns on four occasions.”

Winless and pointless, the Outlaws are taking strides to get on track, he says.

“The Outlaws made some huge improvements in our last game against Wembley,” Duchesneau says.

“In our first game in Peace River, our players were not playing with the intensity level we needed to match the big Peace River Prospectors’ team.”

He adds the Outlaws had a couple of very hard practices the week before the Wembley game and improved play showed on the field.

The Outlaws are determined to keep the momentum going despite the tough teams ahead.

“Our schedule doesn’t get any easier,” Duchesneau says.

“We are going to need to continue to make big improvements in order to be competitive.”

After hosting the Grande Prairie Raiders on Sept. 24, the Outlaws visit the Grande Prairie Broncos on Oct. 1.

The next home game is scheduled for Oct. 5 when the Outlaws host the Sexsmith Shamrocks at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, after a two-week bye, the High Prairie Renegades return to high school Mighty Peace Football Conference action when they host the Sexsmith Sabres on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

High Prairie is No. 7 in Tier IV provincial rankings while Sexsmith is No. 2.