Burgar selected as 2020’s outstanding citizen

Cori Burgar

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Cori Burgar will be the lone nominee added to the High Prairie Citizens Monument later this year.

Council was to select a nominee for 2020 and 2021 but two other nominees declined the offer including Brian Gilroy and Barry Sharkawi.

Burgar, who was born and raised in High Prairie, received the most votes [five] in a vote amongst council and was named for 2020. Gilroy and Sharkawi tied with four votes. It prompted an unexpected turn of events.

“Could we not give out three?” asked Councillor Judy Stenhouse.

“What does it hurt?”

However, Councillor Donna Deynaka replied council’s policy is to draw from a hat if a vote was tied.

“Follow your policy,” advised CAO Brian Martinson.

Stenhouse agreed, withdrew her motion and Gilroy’s name was selected before he withdrew on ethical grounds. It left Sharkawi as the recipient but he also declined saying council did not follow its policy and he felt “uncomfortable” receiving the honour.

Council’s policy states it selects an annual winner. But because council did not select a winner for 2020, a motion was made awarding winners in two years. An argument can be made a vote should have occurred separately for each year, as it was council’s intent to declare a winner when the policy was drafted.

Burgar was nominated by Chris Clegg, who cited Burgar’s outstanding record of volunteering and community involvement including: