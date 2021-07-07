Burned-out boat believed stolen

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A boat believed to be stolen from the Kinuso area was damaged in a fire June 27 in Joussard.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a boat on fire on Lesser Slave Lake at Shadow Creek Resort around 8:30 a.m., says Sgt. Dave Browne, acting commander for High Prairie RCMP.

“Our investigation shows that the boat was stolen from Spruce Point Park,” Browne says.

“We’re treating the fire as suspicious and we believe it was intentionally set on fire.”

The safari-style boat was in the water when it was on fire, he says.

Browne says the boat sustained significant damage.

“We have no information that would cause us to believe that anyone was injured or is missing as a result of the fire,” Browne says.

About 40 per cent of the boat interior was burnt, Big Lakes County fire chief Jason Cottingham says.

Big Lakes County Fire Services crews from Joussard and Faust responded to the call.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to phone the Faust RCMP at (780) 355-3670 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).