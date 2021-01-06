Burned-out house cleaned up

A backhoe operator was busy Dec. 18 as he levels and cleans up an old house in High Prairie that was destroyed by fire Nov. 5.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie house destroyed by fire in early November was demolished and cleaned of debris by crews the week of Dec. 14.



Fire destroyed the two-storey house on 52 Avenue on Nov. 5 where Louis Bellrose and Pearl Sandor were staying.



“The fire is not suspicious and the cause is undetermined,” says fire chief Trevor Cisa-roski.



A shed in close proximity to the house was the source of the fire.



“Subsequent heat from the shed transferred to the house,” fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.



Firefighters had the fire under control by 5 p.m.



“It was a difficult task because it is a very old house,” Cisaroski says.



“Styrofoam insulation and vinyl siding caused the fire to accelerate.”



Inside, the house contained shiplap and sawdust insulation.