Burns claims Gold Cup after winning Unlimited Class, Best Overall

The Peace River Boating Association hosted the Gold Cup races July 28-30. River racing enthusiasts gathered to watch jet boats navigate the waterways of the Peace River and Smoky River at speeds of up to 250 km/hr. This year marked the 19th year the boat races returned to Peace River. Other events occurred during the weekend including a show and shine, a barbecue, and meet and greet with the racers at Misery Mountain Ski Hill. At Riverfront Park activities included a farmer’s market, car show, facepainting, and beer gardens. Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River. Following are the results in the top division:

  1. Bad Habit – Chad Burns – 59.01
  2. Unnatural Disaster – Gord Humphrey – 1:00.43
  3. Easily Influenced – Jeremy Hand – 1:02.29
  4. Unfinished Business – Josh Becker – 1:02.31
  5. Darren Weaver – Brian Steed – 1:15.04
A helicopter hovers over one entry in the races.
Chris Johnson was a willing and able cook at the show and shine. Above, he grills some hamburgers.
Quick Decision was one boat entered in the races. Left-right are Mrs. Petluk, Kale Steed, Will Petluk, and Kyle Petluk.
A show and shine was part of many activities at the Gold Cup Boat Races in Peace River July 28-29. Note the little devil on the motor!
Many participants had their boats painted in attractive designs. Above, Amara Shimoon stands in front of one boat painted with shark’s teeth.

