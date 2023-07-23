Bursary awarded July 23, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Meghan Payne, centre, receives the 2023 Big Lakes County Return of Service Bursary. Presenting the bursary were grants officer Samantha Smith, left, and Reeve Robert Nygaard. Payne received the cheque June 28 before council’s regular meeting. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You No more help for McLennan businesses Peace River council allots money to 2 organizations Rehab work on Peace River bridges continues, council hears Sunrise chips in to open daycare