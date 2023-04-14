Bus mishap near Berwyn, all are safe

Peace River School Division and Holy Family Catholic Regional Division issued a joint statement regarding a bus accident near Berwyn April 5.

“An accident occurred this morning, April 5, 2023, near Berwyn, involving a Peace River School Division school bus and passenger vehicle with no serious injuries. Students from Holy Family School and Grimshaw Public School were on board at the time, the bus diver promptly evacuated the students to safe location, and safety procedures were implemented.

“First responders were on site and after assessing those involved, everyone was advised to visit the local hospitals as a precautionary measure.”

Both Divisions advise they will have mental health supports available for students.