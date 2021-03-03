Business group extends invitation to supporting partners

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Steps to start the High Prairie and Area Business Support Network [BSN] are still moving forward.



“We are looking to reach out to different stakeholders to build support for the BSN,” says Josh Friesen, Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake executive director.



He is facilitating the process with Deanna Basarab, workforce consultant for Alberta Labour and Immigration, based in High Prairie.



“We are currently working with Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie to see how different entities can support the BSN in our region.”



A BSN meets regularly to:

Identify common workplace challenges and current labour market trends.

Address identified trends and challenges, as a group, by exchanging ideas and building partnerships as an open, respectful and positive business network.

Organizers plan to schedule a few sessions in 2021.



“Regular meetings will entirely depend on the members and what they are looking for,” Friesen says.



“We are discussing the possibility of hosting four to six meetings a year.”



However, that also depends on COVID-19 restrictions that will allow larger gatherings for meetings.



“It has created hardships for us all, including in our businesses,” Friesen says.



“We hope the business community can come together and support each other through this and we hope to help in this effort.”



He says no official start date has been scheduled until enough people are interested.



Organizers say two virtual sessions have been held with varied success.



“We may have no choice but to continue virtually until restrictions are lifted on gatherings,” Friesen says.



“So far, we have received 50-50 feedback for both virtual and in-person meetings.”



However, in the future, he says, the BSN may be able to do both with the ability to utilize conferencing technology.



Friesen and Basarab continue to connect with the local business community and organizations.



“We are working with businesses and any organization that may contribute to the aid of businesses in the region,” Friesen says.



“We have informed the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce and hope to create a productive partnership.”



Friesen and Basarab welcome any local persons to lead and organize the BSN.



“Our hope is that members of the community will eventually take the lead of this project and we will continue support through facilitation and other services,” Friesen says.



Anyone interested moving the BSN forward is invited to contact Basarab by e-mail to [email protected] or Friesen to [email protected]