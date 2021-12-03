Business networking event planned

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County wants to be a partner to host a regional event to support and boost businesses.

At its regular meeting Nov. 10, council approved a request from Community Futures and Alberta Labour and Immigration to be a partner for a Labour Market Partnership Grant application.

Big Lakes was approached by Community Futures – Lesser Slave Lake Region and Alberta Labour and Immigration to be the third partner in an application for the grant, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“The grant supports activities that address a labour market need, involve a partnership of three or more partners and are project-specific,” Hawken says.

Community Futures plans to host an event at Triangle Hall to support local businesses in Big Lakes region and neighbouring municipalities.

“The hope is that this event can be held in person to encourage networking with local businesses in the northern region,” Hawken says.

“But with the question mark of COVID, an online option will be available as well.”

The event would be open to businesses in the High Prairie, Big Lakes, Slave Lake, M.D. of Smoky River, M.D. of Greenview, Northern Sunrise County, M.D. of Lesser Slave River, and Indigenous communities.

The grant would provide funding to host a regional event with speakers to:

-Help businesses attract and retain quality employees;

-Show the need and benefits of businesses and chambers of commerce to work together with municipalities;

-Provide tools for succession planning for local businesses.

Grant projects need to connect to priorities identified for 2021-22.

Priorities must support industry, sector and regional job creation and workforce recovery that will:

-Encourage workforce development in various foundational and emerging sectors of a diversified economy as identified in Alberta’s Recovery Plan;

-Enable job creators to increase employment with initiatives that attract, retain employees;

-Address the impacts of workforce and sector adjustment by increasing industry/employer capacity to build a resilient workforce;

-Build industry and employer capacity to enhance workforce participation of newcomers, youth, Indigenous peoples, women, mature workers and people living with a disability