Busing issues on minds of Holy Family trustees

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board is working to improve busing services for students.

At its regular board meeting Jan. 17, trustees were updated on a recent meeting with Holy Family trustees and staff, High Prairie School Division, Conseil Scolaire du Nord-Ouest and the M.D. of Smoky River council, says a Holy Family news release dated Jan. 17.

Discussion at the meeting focused on more collaboration with busing.

Longer bus ride times, matching school calendars, funding allocation and insurance issues are the main challenges.