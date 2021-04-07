‘Butchers’ flee scene of deceased cow

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP are investigating an incident where it appears some culprits were helping themselves to some free steaks and hamburgers.



RCMP received a report regarding the death of a cow located on the side of the road on Township Road 742 in the Gilwood area southwest of High Prairie.



“On March 28, 2021 at 8:25 p.m., High Prairie RCMP responded to the report of a slaughtered cow located on the side of the road,” says Const. Chantelle Kelly, RCMP Media Relations.



“The complainant observed three black trucks leaving the area at a high rate of speed and called police after locating the deceased cow.”



The cow had been dragged from a nearby field to the side of road and had two of its legs missing. Not the choicest of cuts.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370. Police have a ‘beef’ with the suspects and want to talk to them.



If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips- .com or by using the “P3 Tips” app through the Apple App or Google Play Store.