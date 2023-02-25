Byelection fever strikes!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A third Smoky River community is scheduling a byelection after the resignation of a councillor.

Luc Dubrule recently submitted his resignation due to personal reasons and work commitments.

CAO Lorraine Willier informed council at its Feb. 13 meeting that nomination day would open Feb. 14 and close Feb. 28, with a byelection, if needed, held March 28.

Council asked if a byelection one week before Easter was wise but Willier replied, “We’ll make it work!”

She added interest is already being expressed in the community.

“Lots of interest which is good,” noted Mayor Jason Doris.

McLennan has held three byelections since 2017. It prompted a discussion at one time to reduce the number of seats to six or five but plenty of interest was shown in the 2021 municipal election when five people sought the mayor’s chair and seven for council.

Willier informed council if council still wanted to reduce the number of councillors, they had to do so in the next year in preparation for the 2025 municipal election by making a proper application to Municipal Affairs.

Councillor Marie-Anne Jones noted many communities a similar size to McLennan had already reduced the size of council.

In Falher, the resignation of Councillor Patrick Simon prompted the Town of Falher to plan for a byelection.

As required by law, Simon submitted his resignation to CAO James Bell Jan. 4 citing personal reasons. He promptly reported the resignation to council at its next meeting Jan. 18, and they began the process to hold a byelection.

Nomination Day for the byelection ends April 3 at noon. Candidates are free to submit nominations at the town office at any time before. A byelection occurs if more than one candidate steps forward. It will be held May 1. Nomination Day occurs four weeks before the byelection.

In Donnelly, nomination day was Feb. 20. Election day is March 20, if necessary. Councillor Gavin Scott resigned in September 2022.