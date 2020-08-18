Bylaw clarifies returning defeated motions

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council can properly return motions defeated at a previous council meeting.



However, a request to the CAO must be made by a council member before the item is returned to a future council meeting.



At its regular meeting Aug. 12, council adopted the amended procedural bylaw.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk presented the proposed changes to council at its regular meeting July 22.



He proposed an amended bylaw that motions to return debate on a previously-defeated motion shall be passed by two-thirds of attending council members at the current meeting, and that the same topic can be considered for renewal once.



“For simplicity, we recommend that we provide a consistent approach for reopening debate on any particular issue after the fact,” Panasiuk says.



The process to renew a motion that was previously defeated includes:

-Council provides the CAO a notice of motion.

-Council debates whether the original motion should be brought back to council as a renewed motion and must be passed by at least two-thirds of council members present.

-If the motion to renew the motion passes, the issue will be brought to the next meeting where only a simple majority is needed.

-A motion to renew can be made only once unless it is determined council that the circumstances have changed or there is additional information that should be considered and debated.

“What’s not included in the Big Lakes County procedural bylaw is the process for a ‘renewal of motion”, therefore we refer to Roberts Rules of Order,” Panasiuk says.



Renewal of motion means that council would like to bring back a motion that has been previously defeated in a previous meeting.



Reconsideration of Motion – A motion can be made in the same meeting to revisit and re-open debate on a motion.



Rescinding a previously made motion: This process outlines how and when council can rescind a resolution of council.