Bylaw needs updating to meet current regulations

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County plans to amend its land-use bylaw to meet updated regulations for storing pressure vessel containers.



At its regular meeting Jan. 27, council gave first reading to Bylaw 02-2021 to amend the section related to storing pressure tanks.



The bylaw would also update the section regulating recreation vehicles to clarify that an approved development permit is required to store or park an RV on a developed or undeveloped residential lot in a hamlet residential district, hamlet estates residential district or hamlet mixed-use district.



The word “approved” is not stated in the current bylaw, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“That’s just housekeeping,” she says.



A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. in council chambers to give the public a chance to express concerns.



The administration of the storage fuel tanks program in unaccredited areas of Alberta was transferred from the Petroleum Tank Management Association of Alberta to the Alberta Safety Codes Authority [ASCA], a division of the Safety Codes Council, effective June 8, 2020.



“Any person conducting installations, removals, and repairs or conducting precision tests of storage tank systems located in unaccredited areas must contact ASCA to obtain a permit,” Olansky says.



Big Lakes County is not accredited under the National Fire Code.



ASCA was enacted by government in 2016 to oversee safety codes services in unaccredited areas throughout Alberta.



The transfer of the storage fuel tank program to ASCA continues the consolidation of safety code services in support of effective and efficient administration of the Safety Codes Act.