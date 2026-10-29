Bylaw progresses to close Grouard roads

Big Lakes County has moved another step closer to closing several road allowances in Grouard after a quiet public hearing.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, council directed administration to continue to process regarding Road Closure Bylaw 20-2026.

Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning, told council they did not receive any submissions for or against the bylaw. Council then proceeded to move forward as per procedure.

“After the public hearing and if council approves proceeding with the road closure, the bylaw will be sent to Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors for approval,” Olansky said.

Following approval, the bylaw will be presented to council for second and third readings, and passed.

The bylaw is necessary to accommodate the consolidation of lots to complete a subdivision application approved by the Municipal Planning Commission at its regular meeting April 22. The subdivision consolidates several lots, streets and lanes.

The public hearing for the bylaw was rescheduled from Aug. 26 because public notification was not entirely completed, Olansky said.

“Adjacent landowners and utility companies were notified; however, notification to the general public was not completed,” she added.

Council gave first reading to the bylaw at its July 22 meeting.

Richard Froese

South Peace News