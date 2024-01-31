Bylaw to ensure tax collection easier

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

At its Jan. 22 meeting, Town of Peace River council was approached by administration to create a bylaw to ensure tax levies would be easier to collect from Manufactured Home Communities.

“In the past, administration has struggled with collecting property taxes from residents of mobile home parks within the municipality,” says director of corporate services Sam Mugford.

“The lands are taxed by way of levies sent to the trailer park owner and a separate levy is sent to individual residents of the park for taxation of the mobile home.”

Mugford says the latter levy is the one Town administration has difficulty collecting. Park managers are expected to observe trailers as they’re leaving or coming into the park in order to notify the Town so they can be taxed. Sometimes this is not occurring, and the Town cannot adjust its books to ensure the proper residents are being taxed for their home.

“Several of our neighbouring municipalities have adopted bylaws to address this matter,” says Mugford.

“That’s what the proposed bylaw would intend to do. Basically, the bylaw would hold the park owner responsible for paying all the residents’ taxes, those bills would then be passed on to the manufactured homeowners through rents or other means as determined by the park owner.”

Mugford says the Municipal Government Act has good clarity when it comes to giving municipalities the ability to collect against a house, but not quite as clear legislation on collecting against a mobile home, often identified as closer to a vehicle than a home.

Administration proposed the bylaw will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2026, giving all parties an opportunity to revise their rental agreements.

Council chose to give first reading to Bylaw 2146, Assessment of Designated Manufactured Homes in a Manufactured Home Community Bylaw.

Other communities who created a similar bylaw include Viking, Vegreville, Vauxhall, High Level, Mackenzie County, Sturgeon County, M.D. of Pincher Creek, County of St. Paul, High Level, Lloydminster, and Lac La Biche County.