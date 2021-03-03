Bylaw updated to meet current regulations

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has updated its land-use bylaw to meet new regulations for storing pressure vessel containers.



At its regular meeting Jan. 27, council adopted a bylaw to amend the section related to storing pressure tanks after a quiet public hearing.



“No submissions were received,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



She explains the update was required for “technical housekeeping items”.



The bylaw also updates the section regulating recreation vehicles to clarify that an approved development permit is required to store or park an RV on a developed or undeveloped residential lot in a hamlet residential district, hamlet estates residential district or hamlet mixed-use district.



The word “approved” was not stated in the current bylaw, says Olansky



The administration of the storage fuel tanks program in unaccredited areas of Alberta was transferred from the Petroleum Tank Management Association of Alberta the Alberta Safety Codes Authority [ASCA], a division of the Safety Codes Council, effective June 8, 2020.



“Any person conducting installations, removals, and repairs or conducting precision tests of storage tank systems located in unaccredited areas must contact ASCA to obtain a permit,” Olansky says.



Big Lakes County is not accredited under the National Fire Code.



Alberta Safety Codes Authority was enacted by government in 2016 to oversee safety codes services in unaccredited areas throughout Alberta.



The transfer of the storage fuel tank program to ASCA continues the consolidation of safety code services in support of effective and efficient administration of the Safety Codes Act.