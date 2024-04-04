Cabins allowed at Spruce Point

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A parcel of land in Spruce Point Estates northwest of Kinuso has been redistricted by Big Lakes County to allow the owner to place cabins on three lots.

At its regular meeting March 13, council gave final reading to Land-Use Bylaw 04-2024 to redistrict Plan 212 Block 2, Lots 1, 2, and 3 within NW 33-73-10-W5 to commercial recreation district (CREC) from country residential (CR) district.

Council adopted the bylaw after a quiet public hearing during the meeting.

“We didn’t receive any submissions for or against, Olansky, director of community services and planning, told council.

Only county utilities manager Ian Willier stated concern.

The density of the development could be increased which could lead to multi utility hookups on the same property, Olansky stated in her report.

Council received an application from Cody Dietz to amend the land-use bylaw.

“The applicant is considering recreational development that would offer year-round short- term and long-term rental opportunities on those lots,” Olansky said.

Redistricting would allow him to build cabins, she added.

The property is located on the east side of Range Rd. 104 at Township Rd. 740.

Dietz briefly explained his plan at the public hearing.

“I don’t want to flood this with a lot of cabins,” saidDietz, adding he owns seven lots.

“I just want to a few cabins to promote tourism in the region.”

He told council he wants to keep the land as open as possible.

The commercial recreation district would be a more appropriate designation for the proposal, Olansky suggested.

“The purpose of the country residential district is to provide the traditional country residential living on rural lands in a manner that does not detract from the character of the surrounding agricultural community,” Olansky said.

She added the general purpose of the commercial recreation district is to allow compatible for-profit commercial recreational use within the county.