Cafés welcome fall with pumpkin spice

The autumn display at Kinuso Korner Kitchen. Stop by for a taste of fall!

Pumpkin spice lattes and fresh seasonal baking have returned to local menus as cafés in Kinuso and Nampa welcome the flavours of fall.

Korner Kitchen in Kinuso and Sunrise Café in Nampa are being featured for their autumn offerings. At Korner Kitchen, owner Mona Wiens has filled the menu with pumpkin, maple, pecan and spice while decorating the café for the season.

“I love fall,” Wiens says.

The pumpkin spice latte, often shortened to PSL, is one of the café’s featured drinks. A chai latte offers another warm, spiced choice for customers looking for a seasonal beverage.

The fall selection extends well beyond the drinks. Korner Kitchen is offering pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin loaf and a pumpkin cream cheese roll. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin cinnamon rolls and pumpkin whoopie pies add more choices for customers who want a familiar autumn flavour.

Maple pecan pie and gingersnaps round out the seasonal baking. Together, the menu brings several fall favourites under one roof, from drinks meant for a cool day to desserts suited to an afternoon treat or a family table.

The seasonal theme carries through the café itself. Korner Kitchen has been decorated for fall, giving the room an autumn look to match the pumpkin and spice on the menu. The decorations help turn a stop for coffee or baking into a celebration of the season.

Fall menus have become a way for café’s to mark the changing season. Pumpkin spice may be the best-known flavour, but Korner Kitchen’s selection also highlights cream cheese, cinnamon, maple, pecan and ginger.

For customers, the variety means the season can be enjoyed in a cup, a slice of pie or a freshly-baked treat. For Wiens, the menu and decorations reflect an enthusiasm for autumn that is evident throughout the café.

At Nampa Sunrise Café, owner Sandy Nadeau is serving spiced chai lattes and pumpkin spice lattes alongside pumpkin pie and carrot cake. The cafe also features farmer meals for harvest and is open daily for your convenience from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News