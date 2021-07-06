Cairns awarded Watershed Council bursary

Sara Cairns, middle right, received the $1,000 Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary June 25. Left-right are George Keay, LSWC board member, Nona Elliott, LSWC board member, Cairns, and Meghan Payne, LSWC executive director. Photo courtesy of LSWC watershed coordinator Kate Lovsin.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former High Prairie student is the first recipient of the $1,000 Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary.



Sarah Cairns received the bursary for the 2021-22 academic year on June 25.



Cairns was selected from three nominees. The application period was from April 16 to June 1 this year.



Cairns is currently attending post-secondary at Olds College, pursuing a Land and Water Resources Diploma, with a double major in Environmental Stewardship and Rural Planning and Land Reclamation and Reme- diation, which she plans to complete in 2022. Afterwards, Cairns will transfer to the University of Alberta to complete a Bachelor of Environmental Science with a major in Conservation Biology.



Board members George Keay and Nona Elliott, alongside the LSWC executive director, Meghan Payne and watershed mascot, Phil, were delighted to present the bursary to Cairns at the LSWC office on June 25.



The Watershed Council decided at its annual general meeting in October 2020, that they would establish a bursary for local watershed residents to honour the memory of two long-standing and dedicated board members, Brian Elliott and Brian Rosche.



The Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary of $1,000 will be awarded annually in the fourth week of June to a watershed resident furthering education in environmental and watershed related topics.



The LSWC is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 academic year for another deserving winner,. Applications will be accepted until June 1, 2022.



Interested people can find information about the bursary, as well as the application itself, on the LSWC’s website at www.lswc.ca/memorial_bursary or contact us by phone at [780] 523-9800 or email at [email protected]