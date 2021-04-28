Cairns now heads HPSD HR dept.

Sandra Cairns

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division has appointed Sandra Cairns as the new manager of human resources.



She has worked for HPSD for 14 years, says an HPSD news release April 13.



The manager of human resources provides overall management of the division’s human resources department, including answering all staff inquiries about HR matters and all administration inquiries about employee issues.



Cairns is also responsible for the payroll department in her new role.



The manager serves as the first point of contact for human resources within the Division and develop, communicate, monitor, and evaluate the Division’s human resources processes and ensures the Division complies with all human resources legislation.



Cairns started working with HPSD in 2007 as a secretary in the central office. In 2010, she accepted the position of payroll accountant. After several years, Cairns was appointed payroll supervisor.



Working in the Division’s payroll department, includes roles to oversee all aspects of the payroll department, prepare reports, work collaboratively with human resources personnel, prepare regular monthly payroll for all certified staff and maintain accurate and complete personnel records.