Call goes out to public to restock pantry

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter (PRRWS) is asking for help to replenish their Period Pantries that are in two different locations in Peace River.

They are currently finding there has been an influx of use of the pantries, and they are currently short tampons (all absorbency other than light). They are asking people to rally together and help to refill the pantries.

“We believe that access to period products should be a basic human right and should be provided free of charge everywhere as it is important and period poverty is real,” says Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter and Family Violence Prevention advocate Nadine Kamieniecki.

“Having access to clean period products helps prevent physical health issues as well as boosting self-esteem and does not need to be hidden or shameful.”

Hygiene products are often very expensive, and unfortunately one of the first things that cannot be purchased if people find themselves in a period of financial difficulty. Any woman knows, having to live through a period without tampons or pads would make their life much more difficult and would impede things like attending school or going to work.

The shelter operates two period pantries in Peace River that have been accessible all hours of the day to women in need. The pantries are located downtown beside the Mental Health building at 10011 98 Street and one in the north end right across from Springfield Elementary School at 7716 99 Street.

Both pantries are restocked as needed and depending on donations received. All disposable and new reusable items are welcome to be put in either of the pantries.

“We started this after seeing some other initiatives throughout Alberta and seeing the need from our clients and our community members, we worked with our executive director Sandra O’Doherty who was immediately on board and our maintenance person to build the pantries and local pharmacies for the initial stock of products,” says Kamieniecki.

“Local agencies have reached out and provided some financial support to stock the products and keep our pantries running,” she adds.

Kamieniecki says the program is important to help lots of people within the community have access to products that will help them ensure proper hygiene.

“This program is important for Peace River as Period Poverty is real and we believe access to period products should be a basic human right and should be provided free of charge everywhere,” she says.

“The period pantries are out in the open, visible to all, having periods is not shameful and does not need to be hidden. We saw a need that needed to be met and we wanted to address it.”

If you have an excess of panty liners, pads, tampons, or would like to donate to the cause, please phone the shelter at (780) 624-3466 or drop them off as donations or make monetary donations at the shelter.