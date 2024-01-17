Call to women: consider joining Wolf Trail fitness

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Women from Peace River and surrounding areas are being welcomed to participate in a free fitness and nutrition program starting at the end of January.

Makoyoh’sokoi (the Blackfoot word for Wolf Trail) is a 15-week holistic wellness program that will include Indigenous cultural and spiritual foundations.

“It was a program developed by the University of Calgary and we’re happy to be able to offer it now in Peace River,” says Elder Priscilla Lalonde.

“It will be held every Wednesday and will have a nutrition and healthy living component and then a closing circle at the end,” she adds.

Lalonde says the workout will include yoga or another form of exercise for about 20 minutes, will provide a thorough nutritional guidance program, and will promote healthy living for all women.

“This program is open to anyone,” says Lalonde. “We urge any woman who can attend to come. The cost is free, as the University of Calgary sends us all the supplies we will need.”

The weekly event is in partnership with the Peace River Library and Art Gallery, where the program will be taking place. Starting on Jan. 24, this weekly program will be held on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Makoyoh’sokoi is a free holistic physical activity-based wellness program that was created for Indigenous women, guided by Indigenous practices and traditions, and facilitated by Indigenous women in each community. The program has been run for over five years in several communities across Alberta and Saskatchewan. The program was given its name in the fall of 2019 in a ceremony in Calgary and honoured with the name by Elders Ruth Scalp Lock and Eldon Weasel Child.

“It’s a great opportunity to pick up some great health tips,” says Lalonde. “We’re hoping to establish if this type of program will be helpful in our community.”

Lalonde explains each participant will be weighed and their height checked at the beginning of the program and then again twice throughout the program. This is a research study to see how proper nutritional and wellness guidance can help women improve their health.

If you would like to register to participate in the program, please contact Elder Priscilla at priscilla.lalonde@gmail.com or Lindy at lindy.schaffrick1@ucalgary.ca. Lalonde would like to see at least 15 women participate in the program.