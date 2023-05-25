Calling all bookworms!

Bethany Cunningham is the 2023 summer reading program coordinator at the High Prairie Municipal Library. Registration begins June 12.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Reading can be fun and open new worlds to adventure so why not consider joining the High Prairie Municipal Library’s summer reading program?

Bethany Cunningham is this year’s coordinator and promises a summer of fun during the program’s run from July 4 to Aug. 22. At a young age, she learned to love reading.

“Reading is important to kids. It’s so important to become strong readers and keep their interest up (during summer),” she says.

Cunningham graduated from E.W. Pratt High School in 2022 and just completed her first year of post secondary studies at MacEwan University in Edmonton. She is taking her Bachelor or Arts with plans to becoming a high school English teacher. It is her passion for English and reading which drew her to applying to lead the summer reading program.

Cunningham, who was born and raised in High Prairie, plans to operate the program under the theme of Fun in the Sun.

“I want to get the kids outside and enjoy the summer weather,” she says.

Tentative plans include a scavenger hunt, games outside, days at the indoor pool, the ever-popular sleepover, crafts, and more.

And, of course, plenty of reading!

Cunningham plans on rewarding students who read more with points, which they can use at the end of the program to “purchase” prizes. The more minutes a student reads, the more points earned and the better the prize.

Cunningham plans on selecting books with a different theme each week to keep the interest high.

Registration begins June 12 at the library from 1-5:30 p.m. The price is an extremely affordable $5 for the entire summer.

Parents can register children in any of the following age groups: ages 3-5 years on Tuesday and Thursday from 2-3 p.m. but children must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian at all times; ages 6-8 years on Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon; ages 6-8 years on Wednesday and Friday from 2-4 p.m.; and ages 9-12 years on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration remains open in each group until the maximum 20 spots are filled.

Anyone interested in helping the summer reading program with donations, is asked to call the library at (780) 523-3838.