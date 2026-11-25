Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is calling all local couples to jump on its Date Night Express.

FCSS has created a date night for local couples to join on Jan. 16. The group will be transported via the Smoky River Transportation Bus to Peace River Brewing for a date night without the hassle of having to drive home.

“We wanted to cater to the 20-50 age range that often feels missed with events,” says FCSS community programmer Tianna Todd.

“We do so much for the kiddos and seniors; we want to make our middle population feel seen and recognized as well.”

The bus will depart from the Smoky River Community Hall at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 each person and only include the bus ride to and from the venue. Todd says any food or beverages consumed by the attendees are a separate cost.

“I think anyone wanting a nice night out of connection and memories with their significant other, even a friend where they don’t have to worry about winter roads in the dark should attend,” says Todd.

“I think continuously dating your partner is important because it keeps the romance and connection in a relationship. It’s easy to get caught up in everyday responsibilities and fall into a routine, but making time to date reminds you that you’re not just partners navigating life together.”

Tickets can be purchased at the FCSS office in the Town of Falher building, with a deadline to purchase of Dec. 18.

“Dating allows you to keep learning about one another, create new memories, and remind each other that you’re still worth making an effort for, no matter how many years you’ve been together,” she explains.

“A date night benefits the community by promoting healthy relationships, strengthening family foundations, and encouraging social connection. While going out to create memories and celebrate communication, you can support your favourite local spot.”

Todd says a date night gives couples the chance to step away from every day stresses and responsibilities of life to focus on one another.

“Ultimately, healthy, supported relationships contribute to individual and family well-being,” she adds.

“Each couple will have their own table for their own date night experience. The couples can order and pay for whatever their hearts desire, then we will load back on the bus and head back to be dropped off in Falher at the Smoky River Community Hall again.”

To book your spot on the Date Night Express, phone Tianna at (780) 837-2220.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter