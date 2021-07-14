Camp will grow the game, say organizers

Nolan Opheim played for the Burke High School in Omaha, Nebraska that won the 2018 Nebraska state baseball championship.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Young ball players can sharpen their skills at a fastball and baseball camp in High Prairie in a few weeks.



Sarah Opheim, of Sucker Creek, and her husband Nolan Opheim, will touch all the bases at a camp Aug. 7-8 at Jaycee Park.



“We are excited to grow the games of baseball and fastball in the High Prairie region,” Sarah Opheim says.



Sarah will lead the fastball camp for players up to 19 years of age and Nolan, the baseball camp for players up to 19 years of age.



The camp will also include Sarah’s sister, Camryn Willier, who plays Division 1 fastball at the College of Southern Idaho as a catcher.



“We are hosting it in August to get start-up numbers for girls’ fastball in High Prairie for the 2022 season,” Sarah Opheim says.



“Planning and preparation for a brand new fastball association takes a long time.”



Instructors have many years experience in their sports and have played on numerous teams that have been top contenders and champions.



Players will learn a variety of skills, such as hitting, throwing, pitching, catching, outfield and infield.



Instructors will also talk about opportunities to move on in the sports and have time for questions.



Opheim is creating her own online baseball/fastball academy called Hitlogic Online Baseball/Fastball Academy.



Cost of the camp is $40.



Anyone who registers by July 31 will get a free Hitlogic T-shirt.



“But we will take as many players as we can until each age group is filled up,” Opheim says.



She says the camp is to create an opportunity for the younger athletes to have fun, work hard, learn about baseball or fastball and hopefully be inspired.



The sisters are the daughters of Lucas and Marcie Willier of Sucker Creek Cree Nation.



Sarah Opheim has a long resume as a player and a coach. She played at McCook Community College in McCook, Nebraska as a versatile player and was a designated hitter, outfielder and pitcher.



Opheim has coached since she was 14 and got the opportunity to coach Team Canada at the Little League World Series for U-15 girls’ fastball.



Nolan Opheim played baseball at McCook Community College as a catcher.



Sarah Opheim started the academy after she noticed as a player and as a coach that there really wasn’t reliable information that was easily accessible to improve baseball and fastball skills.



“Fastball is also one of the fastest growing sports,” Opheim says.



Since 2019, the Women’s College World Series [fastball] has had a 10 per cent increase on viewers and 39 per cent more viewers than the Men’s College World Series [baseball] in 2021.



“Fastball is an amazing sport to get into as there are athletic scholarships available in the USA and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”



To register, or for more information, email to [email protected]