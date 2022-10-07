Campus opens at Trout Lake

Northern Lakes College has opened a new campus at Trout Lake.

The grand opening and open house took place Sept 29.

NLC president and CEO Glen Mitchell noted the college has been committed to the region for more than 50 years. He added the communities built campuses in the early 1970s to house the community Vocational Centre.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees enjoyed refreshments and tours.

NLC began offering classes in the new campus this spring.