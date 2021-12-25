Can anyone stop the Red Wings?

High Prairie player Keaton Auger, left, slaps the puck on the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk net as teammate Harlan Noskey gets in the action in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Dec. 12 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings eked out two one-goal victories to extend their season record to 22 wins and no losses in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

High Prairie edged the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks 5-4 at home Dec. 12 after the Red Wings beat the Edson Eagles 4-3 in overtime Dec. 13 on the road in West Division action.

Benny Yellowknee scored the game-winner against the Tomahawks with 4:13 left in the third period while the Red Wings were short- handed.

On the same penalty, Kaden Desjarlais tied the game for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-0 after the first period, 3-0 two minutes into the second period and 3-2 after the second period.

Dayton Shantz tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period.

Desjarlais and Yellow- knee scored for the Red Wings in the second period.

High Prairie goaltender Keygon Okemow won the battle of the goalies as the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawks 53-47, including 22-19 in the third period.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the weekend was a good test for the Red Wings.

“These games were the adversity we needed to face,” Meyaard says.

The win against the second-place Tomahawks showed the character of the players.

“Pure heart and determination got us that win to keep the winning streak alive,” Meyaard says.

“We scored two short-handed goals [on the same Red Wing penalty] in the third period to win the game.

“I honestly couldn’t believe what I had just witnessed.”

High Prairie got off to a sluggish start and trailed by three goals for the first time this season.

“After our player Braydan Auger got injured in the third period, it sort of lit a fire in many of our players and they took it upon themselves to win the game,” Meyaard says.

Blake Anderson scored the game winner on a breakaway in Edson as both teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Red Wings trailed 3-2 after the second period.

High Prairie scored once in each period on goals by Nolan Noskey in the first, Anderson in the second and Theo Cunningham in the third to tie the game.

The Red Wings outshot the Eagles 39-32 as Brad Roncin covered the High Prairie crease.

Edson picked up a new goalie, which was a major difference while the Eagles also have the leading scorer in the West Division, Meyaard says.

“They were tough to shut down and we lacked energy,” Meyaard says.

However, High Prairie battled back and skated to the victory.

Upcoming, the Red Wings open the 2022 calendar Jan. 7 when they visit Fox Creek and host the Edson Eagles Jan.