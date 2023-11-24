Can you help solve this crime? November 24, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance to identify a person driving a vehicle that plowed into a fence at a playground beside the High Prairie fire hall. RCMP were advised on Nov. 6 that a pickup truck had driven into a fence at a playground beside the Q Skate Plaza on 48 St. just south of 55 Ave., Sgt. Jason Barber says. No vehicle remained on scene and the driver did not report the incident,” Barber says. “CCTV footage showed the vehicle skid backwards into the fence and continued northbound after the collision.” Police identified the suspect vehicle as a 1998 to 2002 silver or grey Dodge pick-up truck with a headache rack. The licence plate number is unknown. He says the vehicle sustained damages likely to the rear and the right side of the vehicle. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800)-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers.ca. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Wildfire victims receive furniture Pioneers honour players from past season Deck the halls. . .! Provincial grant supports Smoky River seniors