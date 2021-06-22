Canada’s ‘Queen of Happiness’ in HP June 23

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Canada’s ‘Queen of Happiness’ is coming to High Prairie June 23.

Join Cheri Nichol and her team Wednesday, June 23 at 1 p.m. at Amiro’s Steak House, 4651 – 53 Avenue, High Prairie.

Nichol will reveal why happiness is more than a feeling and more like an innate intelligence and why it matters more than any time in our history as a province and nation.

From June to September 2021, Nichol is travelling rural Alberta. She will travel 5,000 km and visit over 50 communities, passing by over three million people, spreading the joy, power, and many proven benefits.

Unleash your CHO and find your happy!

Learn more about the mission at www.cho2go.ca.