The tradition continues!

The Kinuso Canadian Cowboy Parade will once again kick off rodeo activities July 1-2.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. with entrants asked to line up behind the Agriculture Hall. The parade then makes its way down Main Street to the delight of hundreds attending.

Deadline for entries is June 30.

To enter or for more information, please contact Roberta Hunt at [780] 805-9076.