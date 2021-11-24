Canadiens alumni coming to Falher

“Introducing the Montreal Canadiens alumni.” Legends of the storied NHL team are coming to Falher on Feb. 3. The Canadiens made an appearance for a game in High Prairie on March 3, 2017. Left-right, are Richard Sevigny, Rick Green, Alain Cote and Steve Penney.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Former stars of the NHL Montreal Canadiens are coming to Falher on Feb. 3.

The Town of Falher will host a legends hockey game as the Canadiens will face an alumni team of the Falher Pirates of the North Peace Hockey League.

“A lot of local people are Canadiens’ or hockey fans, so we thought it was a good fit,” says Sherry Limoges, director of community services for the town.

“All monies raised will go directly to the operational costs of the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.”

Organizers can’t confirm what Canadiens alumni will be in Falher.

“We don’t know the roster of the Canadiens’ team,” Limoges says.

But a list of eligible players can be seen on the team website.

A Canadiens’ alumni team was in High Prairie on March 3, 2017 in a game that attracted about 900 fans at the Sports Palace.

Former Canadien players included Richard Sevigny, Michel Goulet, Normand Dupont, Jessie Belanger, Rick Green, Alain Cote, Steve Penney, Stephane Richer, Jocelyn Lemieux, and Patrice Brisebois. Former player Yvon Lambert was the coach.

All fans and volunteers at the Falher game must show a proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test 72 hours before the game as the recreation complex is under the provincial restriction exemption program.

A special souvenir program will be sold and several prizes will be given away.

“We are looking for people and businesses to buy advertising space in our program and also looking for raffle items,” Limoges says.

Tickets are already on sale at $25 for general seating for the game or $75 for VIP seating at centre ice and an autograph session from 5-6 p.m. before the game starts at 7 p.m.

Anyone who buys a ticket before Dec. 17 will be eligible to win a Montreal Canadiens’ autographed jersey.

Tickets are sold online only @ Eventbrite.ca [QR code provided on poster].

The federal GST and a small processing fee will be added to the cost.

Smoky Seed and Triple G Trucking are sponsors of the event.

More information can be found on the Town of Falher website at https://falher.ca/montreal-canadiens-alumni-game/.

For more information, contact Limoges by email at [email protected] or phone [780] 837-2247, extension 102.