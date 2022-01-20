Canadiens’ alumni game postponed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A hockey game in Falher featuring former stars of the NHL Montreal Canadiens scheduled for Feb. 3 has been postponed to October over growing COVID-19 concerns.

The host Town of Falher changed the game to Oct. 27. It was to feature the Canadiens alumni and an alumni team of the Falher Pirates of the North Peace Hockey League at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

“Given the changing COVID-19 situation in the province and the spread of the Omicron variant, the Montreal Canadiens’ Alumni Association advised the Town that other scheduled games in other communities were opting to postpone their events,” CAO James Bell says.

Council made its decision after the Canadiens’ set a deadline of Jan. 7.

“Town administration contacted council, advised of the situation and with public safety in mind, in order to hold a safe, secure and high-quality event, council decided to postpone the event,” Bell says.

“While the Town is, of course, disappointed that the event was postponed, it is in the best interest of public health and the overall value of experience for attendees.”

All tickets previously sold are still valid for the game and will be honoured.

“Postponing the event will hopefully bring the event to a time where everyone is more comfortable coming together as a community for a much-needed evening of entertainment and celebration,” Bell says.

All funds raised will be allocated for operational costs of the rec complex.

The Canadiens are the NHL’s most storied franchise.