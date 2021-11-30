Canyon Creek project gets boost

The Government of Alberta is investing $275,000 in Canyon Creek.

The money will help the hamlet upgrade its water treatment plant through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative [MSI]. The Government of Alberta has allocated $1.226 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year under the MSI program, which frontloads infrastructure funding to sustain economic recovery and stimulus funding in the short-term.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn says he was pleased to advocate for the funding for the Canyon Creek project.