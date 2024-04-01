CAO McKennan offers explanation for leaving HP council meeting

Editor’s note: The following item appears on The Page in the print edition of South Peace News for April 3. As noted in the article, no one responded by the deadline for clarification. A response was received after deadline and appears after the item.

The Page was told that Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan abruptly left the council meeting March 26 putting a quick halt to proceedings.

Checking out the rumour, The Page emailed McKennan, Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and each of the six councillors. No response from any of them.

Did McKennan leave the meeting? You can decide. Why did no one respond? As spokesman for council, it is Panasiuk’s duty to respond. You would think if it was not true, he would say so.

Just another example of the open and transparent communication between town council and the people of High Prairie. “Open and transparent” are council’s words, not The Page’s.

And besides, perhaps McKennan left because he had a tummy ache! Could be as simple as that! Why the big secret?

CAO McKennan’s response.

There was an unscheduled closed session added to last Tuesday council meeting. As an unscheduled addition administration does not have time to research and provide adequate advice to council. No prior advice notice occurred prior to the meeting. That being said, I advised council that I had prior commitments and must leave the meeting by 9 p.m., I updated council that I would not be able to stay past 9 p.m. No resolution or fruitful discussions were occurring during the closed session. I indicated to council again my prior commitments at left the meeting at 9:12 p.m., so the meeting was adjourned effectively.”