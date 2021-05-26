Capital fire plan approved by BLC

Richard Froese

Big Lakes County has agreed to a plan to replace aging fire equipment and reduce the fleet to be more efficient and cost effective.



At its regular meeting April 28, council approved a 20-year capital plan for Big Lakes County Fire Services.



“We’re trying to be more efficient with the resources we have,” fire chief Jason Cottingham says.



“The goal is to find cost efficiencies with dual-use trucks.”



The recommendation was presented by Brett Hawken, director of protective services. He says the plan reduces the number of truck and rescue vehicles in the five fire halls in the county and the shared hall with the Town of High Prairie.



“This will reduce apparatus while being able to do the same level of service,” Hawken says.



He adds the report of the fire services review by Sea Hawk Services recommends the County reduce its fleet of apparatus.



“The plan we are proposing allows us to have more water in the county while cutting down on total apparatus from 21 to 17,” Cottingham says in a report to council.



He says it would save the county $537,500 for operational costs for the next 20 years.



“Over the next two years we are buying five apparatus and selling 10 to reduce the inventory from 21 to 16 apparatus.”



“This plan lowers the number of units, which lowers operational costs but better equips our lack of water in the county and puts proper apparatus in the halls that better suits our needs within the county,” says Cottingham.



BLC Fire Services purchases in 2021

A command vehicle pick-up truck for the deputy fire chief estimated at $75,000

A pumper-rescue truck for High Prairie estimated at $610,000

A pumper-rescue truck for Kinuso estimated at $610,000

Self-contained breathing apparatus estimated at $440,000

Note: Costs estimated at $1,735,000

BLC Fire Services proposed equipment sale in 2021

A rapid attack truck in Grouard estimated at $200,000

A rapid attack truck in Joussard estimated at $200,000

A pick-up truck in Faust estimated at $5,000

A pumper truck in Kinuso estimated at $30,000

A rescue truck in Kinuso estimated at $15,000

A pumper truck in High Prairie estimated at $20,000

A van in Kinuso estimated at 1,000

NOTE: Costs estimated at $471,000

BLC Fire Services purchases in 2022

A pumper/tender/rescue truck for Joussard estimated at $510,000

A tandem truck for High Prairie estimated at $460,000

NOTE: Costs estimated at $970,000

BLC Fire Services proposed equipment sale in 2022

A pick-up truck for Enilda estimated at $5,000

A pick-up truck for Joussard estimated at $5,000

A pick-up truck for Enilda estimated at $3,000

NOTE: Costs estimated at $13,000