Car-jacking charge latest of man’s legal problems

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Slave Lake man reserved plea in Slave Lake provincial court March 3 on 21 charges stemming from a car-jacking incident at Enilda Feb. 25.



Jonah Chad Sawan, 25, had all matters put over to March 8 in Grande Prairie provincial court, Sawan has other matters to deal with at Grande Prairie and will speak to bail at that time.



Sawan was arrested following an early morning car-jacking near Range Road 154 in Enilda Feb. 25.



The incident began at 12:39 a.m. when police were alerted to a car-jacking involving a firearm, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, in a news release.



“The victim provided a male a ride and shortly after the male brandished an alleged firearm and told the victim to get out, fleeing in the vehicle,” says Fontaine.



The victim suffered no injuries.



Fontaine adds police located the vehicle near Valleyview, and successfully deployed a tire deflation device.



“The vehicle travelled another 30 km before it came to a stop and the suspect attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect without further incident,” she says.



Sawan faces 21 charges, the most serious being two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm while prohibited, eight counts of failure to comply with conditions of release, and possession of a controlled substance.