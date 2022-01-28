Caretaker’s residence now allowed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has added caretaker’s residence in the highway commercial district in its land-use bylaw.

At its regular meeting Dec. 8, council gave final reading to amend the land-use bylaw that adds caretaker’s residence in the highway commercial district.

The amended bylaw was adopted after a quiet public hearing during the meeting.

“We didn’t receive any comments in writing or verbally for the bylaw,” said Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The Municipal Planning Commission didn’t have any concerns either, she added.

The former bylaw did not allow caretaker’s residence in the highway commercial district.

“Many people who have a business on highway commercial land want to have a residence for security,” Olansky told council.

She noted the an amendment to Bylaw 26-2020 was passed in fall 2020 for dwellings as discretionary uses on properties in the highway commercial district to accommodate highway commercial properties with existing residences.

The previous definition may not suit all circumstances.

For example, the owner or operator of a the business may not be the intended occupant of a caretaker’s residence and that residence may not be a building that conforms to the definition.

Bylaw 26-2020 allowed a dwelling as a discretionary use in the highway commercial district, which would typically house the business owner.

The amended bylaw also includes several new and revised definitions and uses.