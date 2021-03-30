Carjacker postpones plea

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged with an armed carjacking Feb. 25 near Enilda has postponed his plea in court.



Jonah Chad Sawan, 25, of Slave Lake, appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 22 when he was scheduled to enter a plea.



However, he reserved plea until March 29, too late for an updated press report.



His lawyer Harry Jong requested the matter go over for one week, as duty counsel Derek Renzini spoke as an agent.



The date was requested by Jong, who was attained by Sawan as his lawyer the week before.



Sawan appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre via CCTV.



Sawan faces 20 charges including robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and firearms, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of failing to comply with release orders, and two counts of failing to comply with probation orders.



High Prairie RCMP arrested Sawan following an early morning carjacking near Range Road 154, says a news release from RCMP.



The incident began at 12:39 a.m. when police were alerted to a carjacking involving a firearm, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer for Western Alberta District RCMP.



“The victim provided a male a ride and shortly after the male brandished an alleged firearm and told the victim to get out, fleeing in the vehicle,” says Fontaine.



“The victim did not sustain any injuries.”



Fontaine adds police located the vehicle near Valleyview, and successfully deployed a tire deflation device.



“The vehicle travelled another 30 km before it came to a stop and the suspect attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect without further incident,” she says.