Carnaval de St-Isidore celebrates culture

Horse-drawn sleigh rides are popular as riders enjoy a ride at the Carnaval de St-Isidore around the cultural centre and community.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Excitement is building for the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore over the Family Day weekend Feb. 16-18.

“Carnaval NEON” is the theme of the event based at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre organized by the Society of the Cultural Community Centre.

The carnaval has something for everyone of all ages, says Rachelle Bergeron, one of the members of the organizing committee.

“Come and discover the glow of francophone entertainment, savour the taste of mouthwatering traditional foods and dive into winter fun for the whole family, all set in a magical decor and cheer,” Bergeron says.

The opening show Friday starts at 7 p.m when the duchess gets crowned and also features the Plein Soleil Dancers and special guests.

After the show, fun continues with horse-drawn sleigh rides, a bonfire and snow taffy.

Another entertaining show for all ages features bands from Ecole Heritage in Falher at 8:30 p.m., local performers at 9 p.m. and Melisande at 10:30 p.m.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides, maple snow taffy, outdoor fun and games and French Canadian entertainment are scheduled Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The popular snow sculpture contest takes the spotlight depending on the availability of snow blocks.

Face painting is scheduled from 1-3 p.m.

Snow taffy will be served from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday features a crib tournament from noon to 4 p.m. and a log-sawing competition from 1-3 p.m.

A full lineup of francophone entertainment takes centre stage.

Saturday entertainment starts at 10 a.m. at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre with Roger Dallaire, Petits Plein Soleil and more.

Shows at the Gazebo start at 1 p.m. with Ecole Heritage bands followed by Daniel Gervais and Joel Lavoie at 1:30 p.m and Melisande at 3 p.m.

Other entertainers include Renelle Ray, Manon Mano and percussion group Baratanga.

A techno dance is scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available for $10 each.

A pancake breakfast on Saturday will not be held after many years.

The carnaval concludes Sunday with a carnaval mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by a brunch at the cultural centre at noon.

For more information, phone (780) 624-8481, visit the event website at carnavalstisidore.ca or e-mail explorestisidore@gmail.com.