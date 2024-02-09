Carnaval de St-Isidore plans plenty of colour, culture

Melisande, a techno-trad group from Quebec, will perform at the Carnaval de St-Isidore on Feb. 16 at the evening show at 10:30 p.m and Feb. 17 at the Techno Dance at 9 p.m.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans have been finalized for the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore Feb. 16-18.

“Carnaval NEON” is the theme of the event based at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre, organized by the Society of the Cultural Community Centre.

The carnaval lights up with a neon glow, says Rachelle Bergeron, one of the members of the organizing committee.

“Brace yourselves and get ready to witness the magic of winter as Carnaval NEON infuses vibrant colours into the heart of winter,” Bergeron says.

“Whether you’re a thrillseeker or just looking for a fun day for the family, Carnaval NEON promises an experience like no other.

“Come and discover the glow of francophone entertainment, savour the taste of mouthwater- ing traditional foods and dive into winter fun for the whole family, all set in a magical decor and cheer.”

The duchess and duc contest has been revised as 11 teen girls have entered, but no boys. The winner of the duchess will be crowned Friday at the opening show from 7-8 p.m. Contestants are listed elsewhere on this page.

The Plein Soleil Dancers and special guests will also be featured at the show.

After the show, fun continues with horse- drawn sleigh rides, a bonfire and snow taffy.

Another entertaining show for all ages features bands from Ecole Heritage in Falher at 8:30 p.m., local performers at 9 p.m. and Melisande at 10:30 p.m.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides, maple snow taffy, outdoor fun and games and French Canadian entertainment are scheduled Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The popular snow sculpture contest takes the spotlight depending on the availability of snow blocks.

Face painting is scheduled from 1-3 p.m.

Snow taffy will be served from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday features a cribbage tournament from noon to 4 p.m. and a log-sawing competition from 1-3 p.m.

A full line-up of francophone entertainment takes centre stage. Saturday entertainment starts at 10 a.m. at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre with Roger Dallaire, Petits Plein Soleil and more.

Shows at the Gazebo start at 1 p.m. with Ecole Heritage bands followed by Daniel Gervais and Joel Lavoie at 1:30 p.m and Melisande at 3 p.m.

Other entertainers include Renelle Ray, Manon Mano and the percussion group Baratanga.

A techno dance is scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available for $10 each.

A pancake breakfast on Saturday will not be held after many years.

The Carnaval concludes Sunday with a Carnaval Mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by a brunch at the cultural centre at noon.

For more information, please phone (780) 624-8481, visit the event website at carnavalstisidore.ca or e-mail explore stisidore@gmail.com.