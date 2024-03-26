Carrier-Bozarth team wins ice fishing event

Harvey Carrier, of Clairmont, left, and Lincoln Bozarth, of Sexsmith, middle, won first in the 31st annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament on March 9 on Lesser Slave Lake. They shared the prize of $2,670 Presenting the cheque is Joussard Community Association director Jeanette Willier.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Beautiful late-winter weather welcomed anglers to the 31st annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament held March 9 on Lesser Slave Lake, hosted by the Joussard Community Association.

Teams of two hit the lake for the popular tournament that attracted twice the number of teams than last year.

“We had 89 teams,” says tournament volunteer Tammy Kaleta.

Weather was ideal as temperatures reached about 10 C.

“When you get temperatures about zero, it significantly helps attract more competitors,” Kaleta says.

Last year’s event drew only 50 teams.

Harvey Carrier, of Clairmont, and Lincoln Bozarth, of Sexsmith, finished first and shared top prize of $2,670. They placed third last year.

Tim Roma and Dan Bucurnciu, both of Edmonton, placed second and shared the prize money of $1,780.

Robert Nygaard, of Faust, and Peighton Nygaard, placed third and shared prize money of $890.

Competitors travelled from all over Alberta, British Columbia and even the United States.

“We had one team from as far away as South Carolina,” Kaleta says.

“With a lot more advertising on social media, we had more people from Edmonton.”

Organizers say 50 per cent of competitors caught a fish and 45 teams were skunked.

A total of 63 fish were caught and registered including 37 walleye, 22 burbot and four perch.

Over the years, the event has registered as many as 100 teams.

After attracting 82 teams in 2019, the 2020 tournament drew an all-time low 39 teams just as the coronavirus pandemic started.

JCA thanks all the businesses, organizations and individuals who donated prizes and supported the tournament in various ways.

Tim Roma, left, and Dan Bucurnciu, middle, both of Edmonton, placed second in the 31st annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament on March 9 on Lesser Slave Lake. They shared the prize of $1,780. Presenting the cheque is Joussard Community Association director Jeanette Willier.