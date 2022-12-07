Casino money should be split evenly, says NSC

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County (NSC) will be presenting a resolution at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) conference this spring to advocate to the Alberta government to start distributing casino funds equally to charitable organizations.

“The County, along with other rural municipalities in Alberta, has been advocating for years for equal access to casino opportunities and equitable distribution of casino funds,” says Reeve Corinna Williams.

“This is an ongoing issue and council made the decision at a meeting to present a resolution at the RMA conference again in spring 2023.”

Alberta’s gaming model allows charitable organizations to become licensed to conduct and manage casino events as fundraisers. The organizations also are licensed by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) to fundraise through bingo and to hold raffles and sell pull tickets.

“Council asked administration to include a table in the resolution that shows the unequal wait times and revenues for different locations in Alberta,” says Williams.

“The per event revenue generated varies widely among regions. Some casinos are more popular than others, and this is reflected in how much money is raised at casino events in various regions. Casinos within Edmonton and Calgary generate significantly more revenue on a per event basis than those elsewhere in the province.”

If the resolution is approved at the RMA meeting, RMA will advocate with the provincial government. Williams says there has been a review done by AGLC, but at this point there have been no changes.

The NSC proposed resolution states: “Therefore, be it resolved that RMA advocates to the Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance and the AGLC to reform Alberta’s charitable gaming model to provide equity to all charitable organizations in Alberta, by addressing the disparity between the funding provided, and the frequency of casino opportunities available to charitable organizations in major urban centers compared with those in rural communities.”

Williams explains that the inequity is a concern shared by all rural municipalities and there have been some resolutions presented to RMA regarding this issue by different municipalities.