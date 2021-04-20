Catholic graduations up in the air

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to celebrate graduation remain uncertain for Catholic schools in Peace River and High Prairie.



Glenmary School in Peace River and St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie are waiting for updated COVID-19 restrictions to make plans.



It’s the word from Holy Family Catholic Regional Division communications co-ordinator Jody Bekevich.



“No decisions have been made yet,’ Bekevich says in an email.



“We are hopeful that it will be deemed safe to relax the COVID-19 restrictions before our graduations.



“We will be celebrating graduations in accordance with the guidelines from Alberta Health Services.”



Both schools continue to explore several potential scenarios that meet AHS pandemic safety protocols, she says.



Glenmary has 80-100 students in the graduating class and usually celebrates graduation in late May or early June, Bekevich says.



St. Andrew’s has about 25 students in Grade 12 and celebrates graduation in late August.



Final plans are made by school administration, the graduation committee, which includes the students, staff and parents.



Many factors are considered to plan to celebrate graduation during the COVID pandemic.



“Various options will be reviewed depending on the state of our province regarding COVID-19,” Bekevich says.



During the COVID pandemic last year, Glenmary celebrated graduation with an online video tribute and a parade.



Banners of Peace River graduates also hung on street posts downtown.



St. Andrew’s honoured graduates in the parking lot behind the school while people remained in their vehicles.